Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Acquires $501,225.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,563,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

