Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €68.00 by Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($73.12) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($89.68) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.47 ($70.40).

FME stock traded down €1.42 ($1.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €60.40 ($64.95). The stock had a trading volume of 605,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($76.49).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

