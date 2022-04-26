Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €50.50 ($54.30) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.52 ($45.72).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.34 ($1.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.66 ($36.19). 1,291,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.60.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

