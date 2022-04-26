Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €50.50 ($54.30) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.78) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.52 ($45.72).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.34 ($1.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.66 ($36.19). 1,291,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.60.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Read More
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.