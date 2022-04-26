Freshworks (FRSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

