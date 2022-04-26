Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,175.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

FNLPF opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

