Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth $414,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

