Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

