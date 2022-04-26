Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.75.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.