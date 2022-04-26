Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post $103.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the highest is $104.51 million. Frontline reported sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frontline by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 523,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

