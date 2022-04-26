Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf cut Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 55,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,788. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

