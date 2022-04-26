Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.68. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $13,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

