Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $20,398.65 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,195 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $20,398.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $179,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 405,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,381. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $863.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
