FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By DA Davidson

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 33.48%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $6,303,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.