Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Gamida Cell also reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 366,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,597. The company has a market cap of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.