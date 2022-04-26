Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.30% from the stock’s previous close.
GMR stock opened at GBX 33.05 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £96.50 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.09.
About Gaming Realms (Get Rating)
