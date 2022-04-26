Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GMR stock opened at GBX 33.05 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £96.50 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.09.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

