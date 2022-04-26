Gartner (IT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.740-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance at at least $6.74 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $298.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner has a 12-month low of $195.53 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.83.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.