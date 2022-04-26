GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Acquires C$272,060.00 in Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,060.

Shares of TSE GCM traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.49. 294,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,576. The company has a market cap of C$537.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. GCM Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.74.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.04 price objective (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About GCM Mining (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.