GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($46.24).

G1A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.03 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

