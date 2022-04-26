GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($46.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.03 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

