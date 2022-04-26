GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($46.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.03 ($39.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

