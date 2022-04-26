Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMTX shares. HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,604,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,057.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

