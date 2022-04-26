General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $239.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.