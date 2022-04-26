General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

