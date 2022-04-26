General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,502. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.76.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

