General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.76.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,502. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.