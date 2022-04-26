Gentex Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Gentex has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.