Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 412,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 372,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 59,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

