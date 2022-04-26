Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 23,569 Shares of Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$31,582.46 ($22,721.19).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$73,276.91 ($52,717.20).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

