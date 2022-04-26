German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

