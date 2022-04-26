GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFL. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

