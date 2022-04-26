GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

TSE:GFL traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.14. 74,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,548. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$33.25 and a one year high of C$54.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

