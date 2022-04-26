GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

GFT Technologies stock traded down €0.65 ($0.70) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.35 ($42.31). 45,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. GFT Technologies has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of €47.50 ($51.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

