GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) & Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Financial Analysis

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GH Research and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -4.31% -4.26% Jaguar Health -1,212.98% -216.71% -83.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GH Research and Jaguar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

GH Research currently has a consensus price target of $30.06, suggesting a potential upside of 98.96%. Jaguar Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,023.60%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than GH Research.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GH Research and Jaguar Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$9.20 million N/A N/A Jaguar Health $4.34 million 7.90 -$52.60 million ($1.18) -0.38

GH Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health.

Summary

GH Research beats Jaguar Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The company also develops Crofelemer for multiple possible follow-on indications, including cancer therapy-related diarrhea; orphan-drug indications for symptomatic relief of diarrhea in infants and children with congenital diarrheal disorders and for adult and pediatric patients for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure with; supportive care for diarrhea relief in inflammatory bowel diseases; diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea. In addition, it develops lechlemer, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for cholera; and Canalevia, an oral plant-based drug candidate to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs and exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs. Jaguar Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

