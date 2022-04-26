Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE:GIL traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 17,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,707. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,805,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $26,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,015,000 after buying an additional 525,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

