Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.
In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
