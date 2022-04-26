Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

