GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) vs. MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Head-To-Head Review

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 435.77% 62.25% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GlassBridge Enterprises and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus price target of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MAN GRP PLC/ADR is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 11.83 $29.00 million ($1,528.72) -0.03 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.