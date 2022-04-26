GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSK traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

