Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. 652,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,106. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

