Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 652,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

