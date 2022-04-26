GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,612. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

