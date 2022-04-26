goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.71.

goeasy stock remained flat at $$94.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. goeasy has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

