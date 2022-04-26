Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

