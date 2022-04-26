Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOSS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

