Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

GOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.