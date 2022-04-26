Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $694.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

