Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 697,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,113. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,725,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after buying an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.