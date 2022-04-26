Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “
GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.