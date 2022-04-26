Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,501. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.