Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,501. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

