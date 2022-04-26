Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion.Graphic Packaging also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.25 EPS.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

