Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$2.250 EPS.

GPK traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,874. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

