Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.